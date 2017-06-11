Ajibola Otegebeye says recent impressive away results recorded in the Nigeria Professional Football League gives Sunshine Stars the motivation to push for a positive result against Kano Pillars.

Otegbeye: Sunshine Stars to draw strength from NPFL away results

The Owena Whales are in Kano to take on Sai Masu Gida at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Sunday.

And despite their poor run of form - which culminated in the resignation of former coach, Austin Eguavoen - he believes positive results recorded by visiting sides in midweek will help in repositioning the Akure side.

"At least if not a win, a draw will be good in Kano. If Enugu Rangers can go to a whole Maiduguri and go pick a point against El Kanemi Warriors and a whole Remo Stars that are twentieth in the log can go to Abia Warriors and pick a point there, who says Sunshine Stars can't?" Otegbeye told Goal.

"Well, we are really prepared to go to the match to play all our best. We are playing for the three maximum points or at worst, a point.

"So we are not going to seek favour from the referee but we from God. We are ready to play the game. We are ready to play football.

"We will talk to ourselves and try to be strong. Concentrate on the game because we are not in a good position in the league table.

"Sunshine Stars is not a small team it is a big team, so we are going to fight it hard.

"The day is still fresh we can still survive relegation. At least there are still more than ten matches to play and anything can happen," he concluded.