Super Cup: 'Wounded' AFC Leopards can stun Gor Mahia

Former AFC Leopards and Harambee Stars midfielder Abdul Baraza has predicted a tough duel during Sunday's 'Mashemeji derby'.

Speaking from Ukunda, South Coast, Baraza said the match is tricky and both teams have the pedigree to win the Cup. "The derby is unpredictable. There is no clear cut favourite. Both teams have the capacity to carry home the trophy."

The former international however, revealed that AFC Leopards having lost to their rivals in two previous 'Mashemeji derby' finals and having lost the first leg match of 2017 Kenya Premier League to their opponents this year, could have the motivation for revenge against a good Gor Mahia side. Baraza featured for Ingwe squad that lost to K'Ogalo in 1980 East and Central Club Championship held in Malawian capital of Blantyre but missed the1985 final held in Sudan.

Baraza later became part of the AFC Leopards team that won the regional club champions consecutive times before Gor Mahia reclaimed the title in 1985 thanks to a brace by William Obwaka.