Nigeria were stunned by South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium after bowing to a 2-0 defeat in their opening qualification fixture for the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

‘No drive, no desire, no purpose,’ - Twitter slams Super Eagles for South Africa loss

Tokelo Rantie and Percy Tau second half goals handed Bafana Bafana maximum points and their first ever victory against the Super Eagles in a competitive fixture.

However football fans expressed their dissatisfaction with the Super Eagles' performance and lashed out at the 2013 Afcon champions who couldn’t manage a shot on target for the entire duration of the game.



Overconfidence did us in here. That and some junk players. Good thing it's only Afcon and not the World Cup. — Sawyerr (@MrSawyerr) June 10, 2017



By the way, would be uncharitable not to put a hand up and acknowledge this: South Africa were excellent tonight. #NGARSA — Solace Chukwu (@TheOddSolace) June 10, 2017



I am not sad or angry, South Africa have been by far the better side. #NGARSA — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) June 10, 2017



for sure.Terrible game no drive no desire no purpose. — kayode tijani (@kayodetijani200) June 10, 2017



This will be remembered as the day South Africa cast off the Nigerian chains. 2-0. Chai — Lolade Adewuyi (@Jololade) June 10, 2017



Arrogance. From the head all the way down. Total lack of respect for the opponent. This team is simply too shallow. Simple. #NGARSA — iBD10 (@booday10) June 10, 2017