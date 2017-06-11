News

'No drive, no desire, no purpose,' - Twitter slams Super Eagles for South Africa loss

Nigeria were stunned by South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium after bowing to a 2-0 defeat in their opening qualification fixture for the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Tokelo Rantie and Percy Tau second half goals handed  Bafana Bafana maximum points and their first ever victory against the Super Eagles in a competitive fixture.

However football fans expressed their dissatisfaction with the Super Eagles' performance and lashed out at the 2013 Afcon champions who couldn’t manage a shot on target for the entire duration of the game.









