Mkhitaryan scoops fifth Goal of the Month award at Man Utd for Europa League final strike

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has continued his dominance of Manchester United’s Goal of the Month award by winning it for the fifth time.

The Armenia international endured a testing start to his spell at Old Trafford following a £30 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund.

He initially struggled to convince Jose Mourinho of his worth, but flourished after being welcomed into the first-team.

Mkhitaryan ended the season with 11 goals in 41 appearances, with many of those proving to be memorable efforts.

A scorpion-kick against Sunderland on Boxing Day saw the 28-year-old set the tone for what was to follow, as his contribution was first acknowledged by United supporters.

Having got his hands on the prize for best goal of the month, he would relinquish it just once before the end of the season – to Jesse Lingard in March.

Mkhitaryan saw strikes against Wigan, Leicester and Sunderland recognised prior to the end of the domestic season.

He then ensured that he would end the campaign on a high by hooking in an acrobatic effort against Ajax in the Europa League final which helped United to wrap up a 2-0 win.

United announced on their official website /after seeing Mkhitaryan scoop another prize: “In a poll conducted on ManUtd.com, his instinctive effort in the showpiece in Sweden earned a whopping 68% of the final vote – ahead of Josh Harrop's fine strike against Crystal Palace (21%) and Marcus Rashford's sublime free-kick against Celta Vigo (8%).

“Remarkably, it's the fifth time in the last six months that Mkhitaryan has landed the award after topping the vote with his scorpion kick against Sunderland in December and a breakaway effort against Wigan in the Emirates FA Cup in January before brilliant solo goals against Leicester City and Sunderland came out on top in February and April respectively.

“It marks an impressive debut campaign for the former Borussia Dortmund playmaker – who has not only caught the eye with his goalscoring feats alone, having found the net 11 times in all competitions, but his overall contribution and influential displays too.”

There has been no response as yet from Mkhitaryan’s former Borussia Dortmund team-mate Mats Hummels to his latest award, with the Germany international having questioned the validity of the process in March.

He posted on Twitter: “Come on, it’s like 8th time you win this. Do they even nominate other players or do you just decide which goal you want to win with?”