The meeting between All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Praful Patel and I-League clubs ended up a damp squib in New Delhi on Saturday.

Indian Football Exclusive: Praful Patel - No final decision about Mohun Bagan, East Bengal taken in AIFF meeting

Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan and East Bengal's talks with the AIFF supremo regarding the course of the future of club football in India remained deadlocked, with the meeting producing no discernible solutions.





"No final decisions have been taken today", Patel told Goal after coming out of the meeting.

The meeting was held in the national capital on the back of the Kuala Lumpur meeting with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on June 7th 2017.





Apparently, both parties (the AIFF and Kolkata clubs) refused to budge from their initial stance. The AIFF was adamant about holding both the I-League and the Indian Super League (ISL) simultaneously.

Whereas, the Kolkata clubs demanded that they be awarded a spot in the ISL or maintain status quo with both leagues being held during different time periods in the season.

"A few new options have been discussed and we will talk about that," said Utpal Ganguli, Secretary of the West Bengal FA - Indian Football Associated (IFA) who has been negotiating with the AIFF on behalf of the clubs.

"The only consensus has been that we will not talk to the media," a senior official joked after the end of the meeting in a posh New Delhi hotel.

Officials of both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal along with the IFA are due to meet again on Monday after they return back to Kolkata.

The AIFF will be briefed about the Kolkata clubs' meeting on Tuesday and yet another meeting between both parties could be expected sometime next week.