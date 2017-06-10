Adepoju satisfied with Rohr's preparations for South Africa qualifier

Mutiu Adepoju is satisfied with Nigeria 's preparation towards their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Saturday.

The Super Eagles played warm-up games against Corsica and Togo to fine-tune their strategies for Bafana Bafana, and the former Real Madrid player has thumbed up the German for the quality build-up.

"Camping in France was a good initiative by Rohr. He was able to get the players together right from their various clubs in Europe and have them train for about two weeks before the South Africa game," Adepoju told Goal .

"It is important that the players blend before the game but what is more important thing is that he invited those players that can give Nigeria result.

"Winning [South Africa] will boost the confidence of the players ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Cameroon in August.

"We should be expecting a tough South African team as usual, because any team that wants to play against Nigeria always prepare extra hard, but I believe in what Rohr is doing, Baxter can say anything just to play a mind game.

"He too knows that Nigeria is a tough team, and if they drew the last game doesn't mean they are coming to draw or win this time, I believe the players are watching and they know what is at stake."