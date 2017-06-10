Gor Mahia assistant coach Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno is hopeful of victory against rivals AFC Leopards in Super Cup final on Sunday.

Super Cup: Gor Mahia banking on history to beat AFC Leopards

K'Ogalo have triumphed in initial finals played away from home and the former defender feels it might work for his side. "We have come a long way to reach the finals and we do not want to fail in on the last hurdle, we have to go all the way and win it. Yes, money is a factor, it is a motivator to us and it will help us work harder on the pitch.

"I am glad that the available players have filled the void left by their colleagues effectively, and they have gone ahead to give the team positive result. With the history favouring us, I think we will win this."

Gor Mahia defeated another Kenyan side Nakuru All Stars 2-0 to progress to the finals with Leopards defeating Yanga 4-2 on post match penalties.