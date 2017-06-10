Ederson trained with the Brazil for the first time in this month’s Chevrolet Brasil Global Tour in Australia.

New Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson joins Brazil training

The 23-year-old completed a mega-money switch from Benfica to the Premier League team earlier this month, in a deal that saw him become the most expensive goalkeeper in football history.

Ederson was called into the squad this month for the matches with Argentina and Australia, but missed the Friday’s 0-1 defeat to Argentina after landing in Melbourne on Thursday after being given leave to welcome the birth of his daughter, Yasmin.

His new team-mate, Gabriel Jesus, did not take to the training field at Lakeside Stadium, however, after a blow to the head in Friday’s clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground saw him forced to take a brief trip to hospital.



Jesus suffered a small cut to the face and momentarily lost consciousness following a clash with another Man City colleague, Nicolas Otamendi.

He was quickly given the all the clear, but remains a doubt for Tuesday’s match with Australia when the Selecao return to the MCG likely to make some changes to the starting lineup.

“We intend to use [other players], but must keep some consistency in selection,” coach Tite said.

“If you mess too much with the team then the collective performance can be hampered. We must make some careful adjustments, but not make excessive changes.”

Chelsea’s David Luiz will be one of those hoping to be brought in. He returned to the squad this month after a year in the international wilderness, and could be deployed a defensive midfielder.