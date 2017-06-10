Platinum Stars to ask Johnson to stick around for two matches

Platinum Stars have disclosed that they will hold talks with coach Cavin Johnson about him taking charge of two more matches before the end of his contract.





On Monday, Dikwena announced that the former SuperSport United mentor's contract will not be extended when it expires at the end of this month.





However, the North West-based side's next two matches in the 2017 Caf Confederation Cup Group B are scheduled to take place before Johnson's deal expires.





Dikwena are scheduled to host Tunisian giants CS Sfaxien on Wednesday, June 21, before travelling to Algeria to take on Mouloudia Alger on June 30.





Senzo Mazingiza, Stars' chief executive officer, has confirmed that they are planning to hold talks with the tactician on Monday.





“We must make it clear that Cavin wasn’t fired‚ it is his contract that was not renewed," Johnson told The Sowetan.





"So we will be sounding him out. It is a difficult situation‚” he continued.





“There will be another short break for the players in July and then it will be back to work again," he concluded.





Stars finished the 2016/17 PSL season on position nine on the league standings under Johnson's guidance - a point behind eighth-place finishers Lamontville Golden Arrows.

