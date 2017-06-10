Leone Stars have not qualified for the Afcon since 1996, and they are keen to start the 2019 edition on a high note against Kenya.

Sierra Leone - Kenya Preview: Can Harambee Stars shine away from home?

Currently ranked 115th in the world, the West African nation is aware they have to bag maximum points at home to stand a chance of finishing top of the Group which has Ghana and Ethiopia. Two wins, two defeats and a draw makes this nation an underdog against a Kenyan side that has not lost any of the eleven matches played.

The Harambee Stars have recorded impressive wins against the likes of Congo DR and managed to hold Zambia's Chipolopolo. It is expected to be a tough encounter for the two nations considering the fact that they have not met in the recent past.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Sierra Leone: Captain Umaru Bangura is known for his leadership qualities on and off the pitch. The FC Zurich central defender will be needed to be alert to stop the Kenyan strikers. One man, who Leone Stars will rely on is striker Kei Kamara. Known for his pace, this man can cause havoc when left unattended.

Kenya: Musa Mohammed has a tendency of going missing when turning out for the national team. With Joackins Atudo out injured, the Gor Mahia captain has an opportunity to make the right back position his own. Ayub Timbe is known for his work rate and individual brilliance that has seen him stake his claim in the national team. He is one man, who can make something out of nothing.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Leone Stars: Solomon Z. Moris, Mustapha Dumbuya, Hassan Milla Sesay, Umaru Bangura, David Simbo, Mohamed M. Kamara, Alfred Z. Sankoh, Julius G. Wobay, Abdul Sesay, Kei Kamara and Alhassan Kamara.

Harambee Stars: Boniface Oluoch, Musa Mohammed, Erick Ouma, David Owino, Brian Mandela, Anthony Akumu, Samuel Onyango, Victor Wanyama, Michael Olunga, Erick Johanna and Ayub Timbe,