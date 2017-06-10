Wanyama: Harambee Stars are not under pressure

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama says the national team is not under any pressure ahead of Saturday's Afcon qualifier away to Sierra Leone.

The East African side come into the match as favourites owing to their recent record of an eleven match unbeaten run. It is this record that the the Tottenham Hortspur midfielder believes that makes the team confident of a positive result. "We are not under pressure at all, we have been performing well of late and the record favours us.

"But that does not mean this is going to be an easy match, we are playing away and that makes it harder. However, I am optimistic if we replicate our form in the past games then we have nothing to worry."

His sentiments were echoed by coach Stanley Okumbi, who insists the team has to start the campaign on a high note. "This is a match we want to win, we don't want to focus on the past campaign. The players are psyched and I am confident we will come home smiling."

Stars will miss the services of Zesco United striker Jesse Were, who was injured on Tuesday.