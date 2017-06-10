Who would have the best chance of beating Everton?

Traditional rivals Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards face each other in the SportsPesa Super Cup final at Uhuru Stadium in Tanzania on Sunday.

It will be the third time in history that the 'Mashemeji derby' will be played outside Kenya. The first time the two teams faced each other outside the country was in 1980 during the bruising final of East and Central Club Championship in Malawian capital city of Blantyre. Gor Mahia clinched the title after dethroning AFC Leopards 3-2 with the legendary Nahashon Oluoch alias Lule scoring the winning goal.

AFC Leopards were the defending champions having won the title the previous year in Mogadishu, Somalia against hosts Horseed FC through a spectacular free-kick by Adbul Baraza. Five years later the two rival clubs met in 1985 during the epic final of the same championship in Khartoum, Sudan, and Gor Mahia won the title thanks to a brace by William Obwaka.

.



