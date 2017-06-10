RC Lens star Kermit Erasmus is a doubt for South Africa's match against Nigeria in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

Kermit Erasmus doubtful for South Africa's clash with Nigeria

Bafana Bafana face hosts Super Eagles on Saturday as Stuart Baxter’s men target a perfect start to their Group E campaign.

The 1996 African champions are already without Kamohelo Mokotjo and Hlompho Kekana and they will have to make a late decision on the forward, who is down with pain.

''We have a full complement of our players, but Kermit Erasmus still has a little twinge, we will see how he is in the morning [Saturday]. He will be monitored before we select him,’’ Baxter told media on Friday evening.

South Africa will be anxiously following developments, as they eye a favourable result at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nation in Equatorial Guinea , after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Baxter’s men at the Nest of Champions.

After the game against Gernot Rohr’s men, Bafana Bafana, who are ranked 65th in the world, host Libya on March 27, 2018.