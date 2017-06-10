Manchester City are closing in on a deal for Mexico international Hirving Lozano, Goal understands.

Hirving Lozano set to become latest City Football Group signing

Lozano will move to City from Mexican side Pachuca but it is expected he will be immediately loaned out to PSV, meaning he will not contribute to Pep Guardiola's first team next season.

The 21-year-old could in fact spend two years in Eindhoven, meaning he represents more of a signing for the City Football Group, City's holding company, than for the Premier League side.

Former Mexico boss Miguel Herrera announced the news of City's move while appearing as a pundit for Univision during El Tri's 3-0 victory over Honduras on Thursday evening.

Lozano himself stressed he knew nothing about the transfer during the post-match interviews and it is understood the final terms were put in place by his representatives.

Goal has learned that Spanish side Celta had been interested in Lozano, but City made their move and are confident of concluding a deal.

Once confirmed, the winger would follow in the footsteps of Oleksandar Zinchenko, who was signed by City from FC Ufa last summer and then loaned out to PSV.

City also signed Colombia winger Marlos Moreno last summer before loaning him to Deportivo La Coruna, while Venezuela midfielder Yangel Herrera was nominally signed as a City player but is currently on loan at New York City FC, the Blues' sister club under the CFG umbrella.

Senior CFG figures have previously admitted in private that Zinchenko and Moreno may never play for Manchester City, and that they would be sold on for profit should the opportunity arise.

That also appears to be the case for midfielder Aaron Mooy, who was signed by City last summer from another sister club, Melbourne City, and then immediately loaned out to Championship side Huddersfield.

Mooy was one of the stars of the Terriers' campaign, which ended in promotion to the Premier League, and it is believed City will sell him on this summer for upwards of £10 million.

Additional reporting by Sam Lee