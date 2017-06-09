Western Stima coach Henry Omino says the team will not have a hard time gelling despite having new faces.

KPL transfers: Western Stima release nine players

The power men have released nine players at the beginning of the week, among them Wycliffe Nyangechi, Jackson Saleh and Moses Arita. Omino says the players were released due to their poor performance on the pitch that has led to the massive downfall of the Kisumu-based side. "Actually there is nothing personal against the released players, they did not perform as expected and we had no option but to allow them to leave.

"It was a decision that was reached as the club structures to ensure it registers positive result after the league resumes," Omino told Goal.

Western Stima have managed to bring on board new faces among them Tusker FC defender Vincent Omumbo, who is on a six month loan deal, and Ugandan Joseph Kabagambe.