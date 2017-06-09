MFM striker, Waheed Adebayo is convinced that they will defeat Shooting Stars on Sunday.

Adebayo confident of MFM's win vs. Shooting Stars

The Oluyole Warriors took six points off MFM in last season's fixtures. But this term's outcome has been different as MFM secured a 1-1 draw in Ibadan in the first leg.

And Adebayo is confident that the Lagos outfit will make it four points on Sunday.

"Shooting Stars aren't in a good form and that makes them very dangerous. The only option left for a team that's rock bottom is to stand up. We must imbibe every ounce of discipline because they will be extremely difficult," Adebayo told Goal.

"Then also, it's a derby and in such instances form may not be considered as pride becomes very important.

"We want to win and do that convincingly. Their last visit here at the Agege Stadium favoured them because they won 1-0 but it's different thing this season. We took a point off them at their home ground this season and we shall complete it with a win on Sunday.

"I am confident that we shall win on Sunday and that will mean, MFM will take four points off Shooting Stars this season."