KPL transfers: Mathare United snaps Tusker stopper

Mathare United have completed the signing of Tusker stopper Samuel Olwande and Kibera Black Stars striker Ronald Reagan, Goal can reveal.

The 'Slum Boys' have struggled to match the big boys in the league and are currently at the bottom of the standings with nine points. Coach Francis Kimanzi has promised more signings by next week as he aims at strengthening the 2008 champions.

"Olwande is now our player, we have completed his signing and he will definitely help in stabilizing our defense. He is an experienced defender and I am happy that he has decided to join us. We have also signed Reagan from Black Stars, he is one promising lad and I believe he will help us get the goals," Kimanzi told Goal.

"Yes we are working on other deals and maybe next week we will have other players joining us."

Olwande was signed by Tusker from Chemelil in January this year but has not managed to get playing time. As for Reagan, he has been the focal point of the NSL side scoring three goals in the first leg.