Rantie: We are not scared of 'humans' Nigeria

Bafana Bafana striker Tokelo Rantie, who scored two goals in a 2-2 draw against the Super Eagles in Nigeria during in the 2015 Afcon qualifiers three years ago, is looking forward to the match.

Rantie: Bafana Bafana don’t fear Nigeria anymore

“The time for us to fear Nigeria is long gone and I have an exciting feeling that we will do well. I have no stress and no fear at all because we have the players to bring them down,” Rantie told Daily Sun.

“We have a chance and all the tools to cause problems in the game. They are humans like us and we are not scared of them,” he said.

On a personal level, Rantie says he is enjoying his game at club level following his move to Turkish club Genclerbirligi from English Premier League side AFC Bournemouth in August last year.

“It came at the right time, I am doing well at club level. Things happened but I’m here now and have been given a second chance," he continued.

“I didn’t start well because I had to adjust to the league but fortunately my manager believed in me and gave me confidence. There has been progress in my game and I am happy.

“You wouldn’t believe me- when I moved from Malmo the coach came to watch me play and was happy. But then when I got to England, my height became a problem, as it didn’t suit his style of play," he added.

“I thought I deserved a chance. That’s the only reason I was not playing.

“I’m not saying I am the best but I am a hard worker. My game has improved a lot and my game has evolved, as I am more aware now than before,” Rantie concluded.