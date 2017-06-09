Gilbert Selebwa is on the verge of joining Kenyan Premier League side Muhoroni Youth in a coaching capacity.

KPL transfers: Muhoroni Youth to appoint new coach

The experienced tactician has been in charge of Kakamega Homeboyz U-20 side after his resignation from the Kisii based side. Selebwa says the deal is almost complete, and he might be on the touch line guiding the Awasi-based side. "Yes I am in talks with the club over possible coaching job, we have not finalized on some important issues.

"I am on the ground overseeing the training session, but nothing has been concluded. Definitely I am keen on making a return to the Kenyan league," Selebwa told Goal.

Muhoroni Youth has been under the guidance of coach James 'Odijo' Omondi who, Goal now understands, will deputise Selebwa.