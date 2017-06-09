Gor Mahia beat Nakuru All Stars 2-0 to set up a derby final with AFC Leopards in Super Cup.

Super Cup: Gor Mahia win to set up derby on away soil

Meddie Kagere put Gor Mahia ahead in the first half before George 'Blackberry' Odhiambo scored the winning goal for K'ogalo and confirm a final date with rivals AFC Leopards on Saturday. Ingwe reached the final, after they shocked Tanzanian giants Yanga in another semis clash played at the same venue.

After a 0-0 result in regular time, AFC Leopards needed keeper Ian Otieno to guide them to the final after he stopped two penalties and scored the winning kick. For K'Ogalo, Kagere scored in the first minute of added time in first half before Odhiambo put the game to bed in the 83rd minute to end the dreams of the National Super League side.

Gor Mahia: Paul Odhiambo, Haroun Shakava, Innocent Wafula, Wellington Ochieng, Joash Onyango, Timothy Otieno, Francis Kahata, Kenneth Muguna, George Odhiambo, Philemon Otieno and Meddie Kagere.

Subs: Shaban Odhoji, Bernard Odhiambo, Simiyu, Anthony Mbugua, Amos Nondi, Tedsy Osok, John Ndirangu, Oliver Maloba and Jeconiah Uyoga.

Nakuru All Stars: Martin Lule, Chege Joseph, Mukhwana James, Makanji Japheth, Siwa Teddy, Peter Nganga, Amani Peter, Anthony Ng’ang’a, Geoffrey Maina, Dennis Nandwa and Daniel Kamau.

Subs: Daniel Likoko, Philip Ambuso, Jerome Baraka, Peter Mwangi, Robert Arot, Peter Thiongo and Ongoro Ochako.