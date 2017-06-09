Cape Town City goalkeeper Shuaib Walters is reportedly yet to be offered a new contract by the club as he approaches the end of his current deal with the club.

Contract talks stall between Walters and Cape Town City

Despite recently unveiling two new signings, the future of the 35-year-old has yet to be mapped out by the Citizens, who are looking to build from their impressive debut campaign.

They surprised the nation with a top-three finish and the Telkom Knockout Cup win last season, but with coach Eric Tinkleer now gone, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the former Bloemfontein Celtic and Maritzburg United shot-stopper.

According to reports, talks of a new deal have been put on hold to determine whether or not Walters will form part of the new coach’s plans for next season.

He was extremely instrumental in their past campaign. He even got a call-up to the Bafana squad in March, seven years since catching the eyes of national team selectors.

In essence, should the club opt not to extend his stay, he will be free to join a team of his choice as a free agent.

Winger Bhongolwethu Jayiya is in the similar situitation as he faces a bleak future at the club.