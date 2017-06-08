Eric Tinkler was officially unveiled as the new SuperSport United head coach on Thursday afternoon.

SuperSport United announce Tinkler as their new head coach

Following an impressive first season in charge of Cape Town City, Tinkler was identified as the perfect replacement for the outgoing Matsatsantsa coach Stuart Baxter.

Subsequently, the Tshwane side activated Tinkler’s buyout clause and he signed a three-year-deal.

The new SuperSport coach will take over the reins on July 1, a few days after the Nedbank Cup final between Matsatsantsa and Orlando Pirates in Durban.

SuperSport CEO Stanley Matthews has expressed his happiness with the club’s latest coup.

“He has earned his stripes as an international player and as a coach, he has a fantastic track record of both building young players and being fiercely competitive within the PSL. By qualifying for a variety of domestic and continental Cup finals, he has shown his potential to be one of the great South African coaches of the future,” a statement issued by the club read.

Meanwhile, Tinkler’s former employer, John Comitis, is disappointed by the coach’s untimely departure.

The City boss felt that he was caught blind-sided as the 46-year-old did not give him a fair chance to put forward a counter offer.

“Quite frankly‚ we are very disappointed‚ the way the thing has been handled is not how I would have liked‚” Comitis told Times Media Digital.

“Eric didn’t give me a chance to compete financially with the offer and it was something we could have matched. All that was said previously was about commitment‚ loyalty and the future. I thought I had Eric’s (Tinkler) trust. We were already in discussions about a new contract for him,” Comitis added.

“To a large extent I was blind-sided because although I knew an offer would be made to Eric‚ it was a surprise to me that he would even consider it. That is disappointing‚ along with the fact that we were not given the opportunity to match the offer,” Comitis said.

Nonetheless, City have already begun their search for a new coach, with several coaches’ names being bandied about, including that of Benni McCarthy and Ruud Krol.

However, Comitis has stated that they have already identified their man.

“The new coach will be of the same mind (as Tinkler) in terms of the type of players we have purchased and the way Cape Town City wants to play‚” Comitis said.

“The coach we select will pick up the momentum we have created. With the homework I have done‚ I believe I have possibly found a gem,” Comitis concluded.