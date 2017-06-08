Nigeria stars are clearly prepared to face South Africa in Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations encounter billed for the Godswill Akpabio Stadum, Uyo.





Nigeria stars inspired to feast on South Africa

Bafana Bafana denied the Super Eagles a place at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations after holding them to a 2-2 draw at the same venue in 2014.

And against Stuart Baxter’s side, Gernot Rohr’s men will not only be seeking for a revenge, but they would be hoping to begin their campaign for Cameroon 2019 on a flying note.



Everyone is sweating hard and fighting to make our country proud come Saturday!! pic.twitter.com/LhtT45KYkR — John Ogu (@ogujohnugo) June 7, 2017



Today's training appreciate all the fans and my Etinan people that came to show love. #SuperEagles pic.twitter.com/VwLMYrHHow — William Troost-Ekong (@wtroostekong) June 7, 2017



'We are working hard, we are ready. All we need is your massive support on Saturday. Let's win together as a great nation'. #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/ZCw3a4Ebjq — Shehu Abdullahi (@OfficialShehu) June 8, 2017











Recovery training was fun! @thenffofficial @wtroostekong @ahmedmusa718 @abdullahishehu15 @chidozie_collins_awaziem #EUE3 A post shared by MON (@elderson_echiejile) on Jun 7, 2017 at 11:56am PDT







No time to waste time.



Ogenyi Onazi, Dele Alampasu and Chidozie Awaziem hit the treadmill. #SoarSuperEagles. pic.twitter.com/CRmfmy5gp0

— Nigeria Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) June 5, 2017