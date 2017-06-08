Lobi Stars not bothered about other teams, says Okeimute Odah

Okeimute Odah says Lobi Stars are concentrating on how to improve their performance in the Nigeria Professional Football League rather than focus on other teams.

Lobi Stars defeated MFM 3-1 on Wednesday thanks to Anthony Okpotu's treble and the goalkeeper says his team are focusing just on how to end the league well.

"We have had a pretty decent run in the season, we've carried that on, we've got a tough run of fixtures now where hopefully we'll pick up quite more points and keep ourselves in the running," Odah told Goal.

"The league has been quite strange this year. There's been a lot of teams beating other teams by some crazy scorelines but for us it's all about how we do.

"At the moment we're in pretty decent form and we've got some really vital games especially at home over the next few weeks.''