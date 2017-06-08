Danial, Syihan final Malaysia U22 casualties before China trip

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

Kelantan goalkeeper Ahmad Syihan Hazmi Mohamed and forward Danial Ashraf Abdullah are the two final players dropped by Malaysia U22 head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee, one day before the team departed for China.

The pair were injured in the team's friendly against Felda United on Tuesday, with the goalkeeper reportedly suffering from a broken hand.

They join three other players on Kim Swee's crocklist; Kedah's Ariff Farhan Isa, Petaling Jaya Rangers' Raphi Azizan Mariappen and Perak midfielder Ahmad Khairil Anuar Zamri, and will not travel with the 22-man team to China.

When met by the press on Wednesday at the Malaysian FA headquarters in Kelana Jaya, Kim Swee said that the injured players will rejoin the team when they return from China on June 16.

"After yesterday's (Tuesday) friendly, five players have picked up injuries.

"They will undergo rehabilitation in Kuala Lumpur, and will rejoin the squad when we return from China," explained the former Malaysia senior team boss.

Admitting that he does not know the full extent of the goalkeeper's injury yet, Kim Swee said that he may call up a replacement goalkeeper to replace Syihan in the squad.

"We have three remaining goalkeepers; Ifwat [Akmal Chek Kassim], Haziq [Nadzli] and Amirul [Hakimi Awang].

"I will discuss with the goalkeeping coach, whether we need to call up another goalkeeper when we return from China," he said.

Malaysia U22 leave for China on Thursday June 8, and they will play three friendly matches there.

Here is the full Malaysia U22 squad list for the China trip.