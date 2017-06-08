Danial, Syihan final Malaysia U22 casualties before China trip

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter
Kelantan goalkeeper Ahmad Syihan Hazmi Mohamed and forward Danial Ashraf Abdullah are the two final players dropped by Malaysia U22 head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee, one day before the team departed for China.
The pair were injured in the team's friendly against Felda United on Tuesday, with the goalkeeper reportedly suffering from a broken hand.
They join three other players on Kim Swee's crocklist; Kedah's Ariff Farhan Isa, Petaling Jaya Rangers' Raphi Azizan Mariappen and Perak midfielder Ahmad Khairil Anuar Zamri, and will not travel with the 22-man team to China.
When met by the press on Wednesday at the Malaysian FA headquarters in Kelana Jaya, Kim Swee said that the injured players will rejoin the team when they return from China on June 16.
"After yesterday's (Tuesday) friendly, five players have picked up injuries.
"They will undergo rehabilitation in Kuala Lumpur, and will rejoin the squad when we return from China," explained the former Malaysia senior team boss.
Admitting that he does not know the full extent of the goalkeeper's injury yet, Kim Swee said that he may call up a replacement goalkeeper to replace Syihan in the squad.
"We have three remaining goalkeepers; Ifwat [Akmal Chek Kassim], Haziq [Nadzli] and Amirul [Hakimi Awang].
"I will discuss with the goalkeeping coach, whether we need to call up another goalkeeper when we return from China," he said.
Malaysia U22 leave for China on Thursday June 8, and they will play three friendly matches there.
Here is the full Malaysia U22 squad list for the China trip.
No
Name
Age
Position
Team
1.
Amirul Hisyam Awang Kechik
22
Midfield
Kedah
2.
Syafiq Ahmad
22
Forward
Kedah
3.
Ifwat Akmal Chek Kassim
21
Goalkeeper
Kedah
4.
Kumaahran Sathasivam
21
Forward
Pulau Pinang
5.
Jafri Firdaus Chew
20
Forward
Pulau Pinang
6.
Syamer Kutty Abba
20
Midfield
Pulau Pinang
7.
Syahmi Safari
19
Defender/Winger
Selangor
8.
Adam Nor Azlin
21
Defender/Midfield
Selangor
9.
Kannan Kalaiselvan
21
Defender/Winger
Selangor
10.
Ali Imran Alimi
19
Defender
Felda United
11.
Danial Amier Norhisham
20
Midfield
Felda United
12.
Safawi Rasid
20
Forward/Winger
Johor Darul Ta’zim
13.
Haziq Nadzli
19
Goalkeeper
Johor Darul Ta’zim
14.
Thanabalan Nadarajah
22
Forward
Felcra FC
15.
Adib Zainudin
22
Defender
Felcra FC
16.
Sean Eugene Selvaraj
21
Forward
Negeri Sembilan
17.
Kalaiharasan Letchumanan
21
Defender
Negeri Sembilan
18.
Tommy Mawat Bada
21
Winger
Sarawak
19.
Irfan Zakaria
22
Defender/Midfield
Kuala Lumpur
20.
Syazwan Andik Ishak
21
Defender/Winger
Johor Darul Ta’zim II
21.
Syazwan Zaipol Bahari
22
Defender
PKNP FC
22.
Amierul Hakimi Awang
22
Goalkeeper
Terengganu