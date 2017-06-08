Having parted ways with Cavin Johnson, Platinum Stars are wasting no time in finding a new man to take over ad their new head coach ahead of next season.

Platinum Stars have already identified Johnson's replacement

After a testing season in which Dikwena failed to live up to the heights of their 2015/2016 campaign, Johnson paid the price as the club missed out on a top eight finish in the league.

Their hopes of qualifying for the knockout rounds in the Caf Confederation Cup are also resting on a knife’s edge.

Nonetheless, as part of a restructuring plan at the Rustenburg-based outfit has identified their target and hope to finalise a deal with a potential coach soon.

“We have identified a coach and would like to finalise the matter during the course of the week‚” Stars’ general manager Senzo Mazingiza told Times Media.

“But you also have to remember that we’ve just returned from Tunisia (where Dikwena lost 3-0 to CS Sfaxien in the Caf Confederation Cup).

"We will properly start the talks because we hadn’t spoken to anyone as yet. We just identified who we think is an ideal candidate. There will be many factors involved before we reach an agreement,” he added.

"The chairman (Cliff Ramoroa) said it in the statement that we will have a coach before the start of the next season,” Mazingiza concluded.