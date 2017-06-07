Elisha Golbe says Plateau United are determined to leave Akure with a positive result on Wednesday.

Plateau United eye positive result in Akure, says Golbe

The Peace Boys visit Sunshine Stars in a Nigerian topflight Matchday 23 encounter.

And Golbe insists that picking up points is very important to achieving their dreams of becoming champions.

"The determination to leave Akure with a minimum of a point is obvious," Golbe told Goal

"We couldn't do that in our last match but we shall stretch Sunshine Stars to the limit this time around and by the special grace of God we won't leave Akure without a point or three.

"We respect every team we play against, Sunshine Stars lost last weekend as well so they will be ready to fight hard but will be maintained our resistance.

"We want to be a champion and to do that we must keep our heads up high, not get disturbed by poor results but find positives from such matches, correct noticed mistakes and go into a fresh match with a lot of hope.

"Being at the top comes with its pressure, but we know that the more we pick up points, the better for us because that's what will determine the eventual champions which I believe without any doubt Plateau United deserves," he concluded.