FKF and partners dangle Sh 3million carrot to Harambee Stars

Football Kenya Federation and partners SportPesa have dangled a Sh 3million winning bonus carrot to Harambee Stars players in the event that they beat Sierra Leone on Saturday.

The two rivals lock horns in Saturday’s first leg match of 2019 African Cup of Nations, in Freetown, and seemingly, the Stars leadership and partners, SportPesa, are leaving nothing to chance. The announcement was made by SportPesa chief Ronald Karauri on Wednesday when they hosted Harambee Stars players to a luncheon at a hotel in Machakos.

The Stars will fly out to Freetown on Thursday aboard a Kenya Airways flight ahead of Saturday clash. The Stars are pooled in Group F together with Ghana, Ethiopia and the Leone Stars.