Jesse Were out as Okumbi unveil travelling squad

Harambee Stars coach Stanley Okumbi has named a 20-man squad travelling to Sierra Leone for the Afcon qualifier.
Missing in action is Zesco United striker Jesse Were, who was reportedly injured last Tuesday during a training session. Erick Johanna has been included in the team alongside the returning Ayub Timbe. Masoud Juma and Samuel Onyango have been included in the travelling party too.
Goalkeepers: Boniface Oluoch, Patrick Matasi; Defenders: Eric Ouma, David Owino, David Ochieng, Brian Mandela, Simon Mbugua, Joseph Okumu, Musa Mohammed; Midfielders: Boniface Muchiri, Victor Wanyama, Anthony Akumu, Ayub Timbe, Ernest Wendo, Jackson Macharia, Stephen Waruru, Eric Johanna; Strikers: Masoud Juma, Michael Olunga, Samuel Onyango.