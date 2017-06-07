Harambee Stars coach Stanley Okumbi has named a 20-man squad travelling to Sierra Leone for the Afcon qualifier.

Jesse Were out as Okumbi unveil travelling squad

Missing in action is Zesco United striker Jesse Were, who was reportedly injured last Tuesday during a training session. Erick Johanna has been included in the team alongside the returning Ayub Timbe. Masoud Juma and Samuel Onyango have been included in the travelling party too.

Goalkeepers: Boniface Oluoch, Patrick Matasi; Defenders: Eric Ouma, David Owino, David Ochieng, Brian Mandela, Simon Mbugua, Joseph Okumu, Musa Mohammed; Midfielders: Boniface Muchiri, Victor Wanyama, Anthony Akumu, Ayub Timbe, Ernest Wendo, Jackson Macharia, Stephen Waruru, Eric Johanna; Strikers: Masoud Juma, Michael Olunga, Samuel Onyango.