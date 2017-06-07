China-based striker Michael Olunga joined Harambee Stars camp in Machakos Wednesday to make for a full-house ahead of Saturday’s Afcon clash.

Full house at Harambee Stars camp ahead of Afcon duty

The Stars travel to West Africa to tackle the Leone Stars in first leg match of 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier. Olunga’s arrival now gives coach Stanley Okumbi a chance to craft his game plan and strategy with all the players around him.

Olunga’s arrival was preceded by that of winger Ayub Timbe, also based in China, and Zambia trio of Anthony Akumu, David ‘Calabar’ Owino and Jesse Were. Olunga, however, did not take part in Wednesday’s session as he was given time out to shake off a jet lag.

The Stars fly out to Freetown on Thursday aboard a Kenya Airways flight for the qualifier scheduled for Saturday. The Stars are pooled in Group F together with Ghana, Ethiopia and the Leone Stars.