Posta Rangers have already signed striker Kennedy Otieno 'Agogo' in the current transfer window.

KPL transfers: Posta Rangers to sign one more

The striker has been impressive despite his former team's struggles, managing to score one goal an providing an assist; but it is his work rate that made the mailmen poach him.

Coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo is however, not done with his recruitment. "We are still in the market for one more attacker to help us get goals once the league resumes. We played well in the first leg but we scored few goals, it is something we want to work on and this is the right time to do it. One striker and we are done," Omollo told Goal.

"Definitely the league will be tough but I have faith in the players we have, they are capable of anything."

Posta Rangers lost one match, drawing six and winning the same number of matches in the thirteen matches played.