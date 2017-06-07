News

'Harry Kane confirmed' - Werder Bremen in joke hurricane transfer tweet

Harry Kane is a man in demand. Despite having signed a fresh contract at Tottenham until 2022, a number of top clubs from across Europe are still said to be monitoring him closely. 

One of the clubs have stolen a march on the competition, though.

Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen have taken to social media to confirm the signing of the Spurs and England striker. Kind of.

At the very least, their social team have attempted a tongue-in-cheek play in reference to the 'hurricane' hurling around the Weser-Stadion, much to the joy of their pun-loving followers. 

