In-demand striker misses absolute sitter for Belgium

Potential suitors of Everton's Romelu Lukaku would do well to skip the footage of his horror miss for Belgium in the friendly against the Czech Republic.

The Everton hitman is one of the most in-demand strikers in world football, with English Premier League champions Chelsea linked with his $170m signing.

But even the best players have moments they'd rather forget and Lukaku's came in embarassing style during Belgium's 2-1 win.

With the sides locked at 0-0 in the 15th minute, Lukaku looked certain to put away a glorious cross from teammate Kevin De Bruyne.

The quality of the delivery from the Manchester City player took the Czech keeper out of the equation, meaning all Lukaku had to do was nod the ball into an empty net from two metres out.

Instead, the big forward somehow contrived to head the ball onto the woodwork when it looked much easier to put it in the back of the net.

The Everton striker says he has made a decision on his future amid speculation of a big-money move.

As well as Chelsea, Lukaku has been linked Manchester United, Juventus and Bayern Munich after an impressive season in which he scored 25 goals in 37 Premier League games.

Lukaku has been reluctant to speak publicly about his long-term plans but has now revealed he knows where he wants to be playing in 2017-18.

"My agent knows what's going to happen," he said.

"I know what I want to do, and whenever something happens, you guys will know.