Brighton reportedly keen on Mat Ryan

Socceroos goalkeeper Mat Ryan is on the verge of joining Premier League newcomers Brighton and Hove Albion, according to various reports in the British media.

Ryan has spent the second half of the season on loan at Genk where he played 17 matches in the Belgian Pro League after a tough 18 months at Valencia.

The Daily Mail and Brighton's The Argus are reporting the La Liga club are set to sell the 25-year-old gloveman to the Seagulls.

David Stockdale was Brighton's number one goalkeeper in the recently completed campaign but has rejected a new contract amid reported interest from Crystal Palace, Watford and Leeds United.

If Ryan was to join Brighton, it's likely he would compete with Niki Maenpaa for a spot between the sticks, with the 32-year-old Finn having played just nine senior matches in two seasons at The Amex Stadium.

The next move of Ryan's career will be critical, as he played 23 games in a season-and-a-half at Valencia.

Brazil international Diego Alves was generally ahead of him in the pecking order, while a coaching merry-go-round didn't help the ex-Central Coast Mariners goalkeeper either.

Brighton finished second in the 2016-17 Championship to earn promotion to the Premier League for 2017-18 and have been linked with two Australia internationals in recent weeks with James Troisi also reportedly on manager Chris Hughton's radar.

If Ryan was to join Brighton, he would be the third Australian goalkeeper on the books of a Premier League club alongside Adam Federici (AFC Bournemouth) and Mark Birighitti (Swansea City).