Gombe United forward Idris Bakare has insisted that the squad will work hard in order to take points from Wednesday's Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) encounter at home to Enyimba.

Gombe United's Bakare eyeing Enyimba's scalp

The Savannah Scorpions head into the match in the relegation zone following last weekend's 2-0 defeat at Remo Stars.

Despite Enyimba's impressive form this season, Bakare is hopeful that Gombe United can come away with three points against the former NPFL champions.

"Enyimba have a great team with a strong attack so we will have to work very hard this week and try and forget the Remo Stars game and hopefully we can take three points on Wednesday," Bakare told Goal.

"If we want to get out of the relegation zone, we need to become winners, winning football games, and to become winners, we need to win the next one, so let's see if we can use it for that reason.

"It's just about playing and becoming winners. A winner is somebody who wins most of the time, and that's what we are trying to achieve here.

Gombe have lost three of their last five fixtures in the Nigerian top flight.