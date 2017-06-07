FC Ifeanyi Ubah Vs ABS FC

NPFL Match Day 23: Ifeanyi Ubah eyeing return to winning ways

It will be a disaster if FC Ifeanyi Ubah fail to account for the scalp of ABS in what promises to be an intriguing affair in Nnewi.

Coach Yaw Preko is expected to unleash his full arsenal on the Saraki Boys. The Anambra Warriors have gotten it right in terms of converting chances in recent games, with the trio of Godwin Obaje, Seka Pascal and King Osanga all doing well when it mattered most.

In Adeshina Issa Gata, ABS have a raw diamond capable of unlurking the meanest defence and the youngster showed that when he made Niger Tornadoes rearguard look ordinary on Sunday. Coach Henry Makinwa will be hoping that the Kwara Football Academy (KFA) product continues his rich form at the Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium.

El Kanemi Warriors Vs Enugu Rangers

History has shown many times that teams form does not matter when El Kanemi Warriors and Enugu Rangers clash in Maiduguri. It is usually a do or die match that the best team of the day carries the mantle and the prestige home.

The Desert Warriors will go into the match with minimal pressure like the Flying Antelopes who have not won in the last two matches.

The happiness of El Kanemi Warriors fans rest on the shoulders of Bala Yahuza, who has been a major player since he joined from Sunshine Stars. Rangers will depend on the likes of Paper Ousmane, Godwin Aguda, Christian Madu and Bright Silas for inspiration.

For the record anything can happen and despite the form that seems to favour Warriors, Rangers cannot be written off at the El Kanemi Sports Complex.

Gombe United Vs Enyimba

Gombe United are about to embark on a nightmare run of fixtures; they play Enyimba this midweek, who did well to pip Plateau United last weekend. After that they play free-scoring Plateau United, Sunshine Stars, Nasarawa United, Abia Warriors and high-flying El Kanemi Warriors.

Now, Manu Garba does have it in him to magically find a couple of clean sheets from that run.

Speaking of Enyimba, they’re also about to hit upon a difficult run of fixtures. After Gombe they have a run of eight games that includes Abia Warriors, Nasarawa United, El Kanemi Warriors, Akwa United and Niger Tornadoes.

Lobi Stars Vs MFM FC

It will be a game full of entertainment as Lobi Stars host MFM at the Aper Aku Stadium. Things such as sentiment and mutual respect will no doubt be evident before the game; however fans can expect a feisty contest once the whistle is blown. The Pride of Benue have now managed to accumulate nine points from a possible 12 in their last four fixtures in the league.

MFM still find themselves in an inconsistent run of form. The Olukoya Boys go into the game against Lobi Stars on the back of a 1-0 win over the FC Ifeanyi Ubah. Prior to the win, the Lagos team only managed one win, three losses and one draw in their last five.

Target men Kingsley Eduwo and Stephen Odey will be seen as the attacking outlets and it could come down to which central defenders will have enough steel to keep these two at bay.

Sunshine Stars Vs Plateau United

There will be plenty on the line at the Akure Township Stadium as Sunshine Stars and Plateau United lock horns.

The clash comes with added incentives for both sides, the Owena Whales are battling to beat the drop while the Peace Boys are hoping to pull away from the chasing park at the top.

Sunshine Stars gaffer Austin Eguavoen is likely to ring changes to the side that lost to Shooting Stars, with Sikiru Alimi and Ajibola Otegbeye in the frame to start, but the biggest name on the team-sheet could be that of Dayo Ojo. For Plateau United, Dele Ajiboye could again be tasked with the goalkeeping duties, having stood between the sticks for the Jos side against Enyimba. Others expected to start are Daniel Itodo, Golbe Elisha, Jimmy Ambrose and Owolabi Hamzat.

Nasarawa United Vs Kastina United

Kabiru Dogo and his charges at Nasarawa United are expected to make good use of home support as they battle Kastina United at the Lafia City Stadium.

The Solid Miners have improved in their last two matches, picking four points. They understand that dropping points in the Northern Derby could be suicidal for their continental project. They would be counting on their supportive fans to ginger them to victory on match day. In Adamu Hassan, they have an attacking beast that may prove handful to the Kastina United's defence if he hits his stride.

Kastina on their part understand that they face a difficult assignment. The visitors need to be at their best to conjure something from the game. A team with the quartet of Destiny Ashadi, Timothy Danladi, Ado Ali and Nasiru Sani is one to be dreaded.

Abia Warriors Vs Remo Stars

Remo Stars take on Abia Warriors as they attempt to edge away from the relegation zone. The away side could increase their points to 25 if they get a win in Umuahia.

Meanwhile, Warriors have the chance of moving into the top half of the table if they manage to snatch all three points on home turf.

A forward two of Sunday Adetunji and Uche Ihuarulam could line up for the hosts, while Remo Stars fans will be hoping that Oche Salefu findd the net following his goal against Gombe United.

Shooting Stars Vs Kano Pillars

Shooting Stars welcome Kano Pillars to the Lekan Salami Stadium for a tough battle. The visitors are poor travellers and the Oluyole Warriors will try to take advantage of that.

The two teams won their previous league games, with Shooting Stars earning a 1-0 victory at home to Sunshine Stars, while Pillars defeated Lobi Stars 2-1.

Stars are likely to start with Ajani Ibrahim, and Wasiu Jimoh is in contention for a starting spot for the hosts. Nyima Nwagwa, Junior Lokosa and Kabiru Balogun should lead the attack for the 2012 NPFL champions.

Niger Tornadoes Vs Rivers United

Niger Tornadoes will attempt to bounce back from a disappointing loss to ABS when they slug it out with Rivers United.

Rivers United supporters have called for improvement, but the signs are that it will be a difficult campaign for Stanley Eguma's wards. It has been an underwhelming season for the Pride of Rivers.

Samuel Agba started alongside Ebenezer Odeyemi against ABS and that should again be the case here. The Tornadoes back four is expected to remain unchanged as coach Abubakar Bala looks for consistency in a defensive area. As for Rivers United, Guy Kuemian should continue as the central striker. There should be starting shirts for Bolaji Sakin, Ayo Saka and Emeka Atuloma.

In total, these two teams have met on three occasions. Rivers United have won two of those matches, with Tornadoes recording one victory.