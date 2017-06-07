Baroka FC and Black Leopards will be at each other’s throats at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, with promotion to the PSL at stake.

Baroka FC – Black Leopards Preview: Bakgaga hunt Leopards in Limpopo Derby

The two teams were held to draws by Cape Town’s Stellenbosch FC and thus are keen to get their campaign up and running with nothing but maximum points.

Baroka face off-the-field issues, having just suspended co-coach Milton Dlamini on Tuesday, and will have to up the ante against their city rivals after surrendering the lead twice to Stellenbosch last Wednesday.

Nonetheless, they are well prepared to tackle Leopards as they have to win at all costs to get the three points and move to the top of the mini-table.

“That’s a derby game, but as Baroka, we have to win at all costs. It’ll be war against Leopards, and at the end of the day, we need the three points, not one point,” co-coach Kgoloko Thobejane told the media.

They will be buoyed by the return of midfielder Letladi Madubanya from suspension as he will add more steal and an extra bite of control in the middle of the park.

Leopards on the other hand, will need to regain their scoring form. They squandered numerous chances to put Stellies to the sword over the weekend, with Mwape Musonda the main culprit.

It's players like Musonda, Siphele Ntshangase and winger Ivan Mahangwahaya who will need to bring their A-game and kill off Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele’s chances to retain their Premiership status.

In order to achieve that, they will have to convert their chances because they are up against a side which knows how to bury theirs and give little away.

Equally though, Leopards will have to be mindful of Mxolisi Kunene, Maboke Matlakala and Nkosinathi Ndlovu, who scored with a stunning free-kick against Stellies.

Lidoda Duvha have dominated this contest before. In six official clashes since the 2010/11 season, they have won twice and lost only once against their rivals.