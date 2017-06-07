Bafana Bafana takes on the Super Eagles in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier away in Nigeria on Saturday.

EXTRA TIME: In camp with Bafana Bafana's players

You can enjoy Tweets from the players such as Aubrey Ngoma and Bongani Zungu.

We also have a number of training photographs, a training video and word from the fans.



All smiles after the 1st @BafanaBafana session ahead of the important game on Saturday in Nigeria #AFCONqualifier pic.twitter.com/bCUb28Assy — Aubrey Ngoma (@aubreyngoma11) June 5, 2017



All the 25 players are on the pitch but @Dungi31 & Rivaldo Coetzee only doing light training so far. @BafanaBafana #AFCON2019Q #Nigeria pic.twitter.com/ExvXeqbda0 — Velile Mbuli (@Veli_Mbuli) June 6, 2017



Good to be back in the national colors . Awesome training pic.twitter.com/QAiffon8xI — Bongani Zungu (@BonganiZungu08) June 5, 2017



South Africas Future looks bright in this photo https://t.co/8d9euiCof3 — Mathew kingwill (@matkingwill) June 5, 2017



Conducting media interview before training; @BafanaBafana coach Stuart Baxter pic.twitter.com/YJ3OCw2ZWG — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 6, 2017