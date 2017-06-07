EXTRA TIME: In camp with Bafana Bafana's players

Bafana Bafana takes on the Super Eagles in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier away in Nigeria on Saturday.
You can enjoy Tweets from the players such as Aubrey Ngoma and Bongani Zungu.
We also have a number of training photographs, a training video and word from the fans.
All smiles after the 1st @BafanaBafana session ahead of the important game on Saturday in Nigeria #AFCONqualifier pic.twitter.com/bCUb28Assy
— Aubrey Ngoma (@aubreyngoma11) June 5, 2017
SAFPU@WORK Wishing @BafanaBafana Good Luck @SAFA_net @DChimhavi #YouAreWinners pic.twitter.com/Gies1CyaTZ
— SAFPU (@SAFPU_Official) June 6, 2017
CampLife pic.twitter.com/xibyp7D8sT
— Bongani Zungu (@BonganiZungu08) June 5, 2017
All the 25 players are on the pitch but @Dungi31 & Rivaldo Coetzee only doing light training so far. @BafanaBafana #AFCON2019Q #Nigeria pic.twitter.com/ExvXeqbda0
— Velile Mbuli (@Veli_Mbuli) June 6, 2017
SAFPU@WORK Captain @Thulani_Tyson03 having some fun with DGS Nhlanhla Tshabalala @BonganiZungu08 #HappyPlayersProduceResults #GoodLuckBoyz pic.twitter.com/xVPws9YRoT
— SAFPU (@SAFPU_Official) June 6, 2017
Good to be back in the national colors . Awesome training pic.twitter.com/QAiffon8xI
— Bongani Zungu (@BonganiZungu08) June 5, 2017
South Africas Future looks bright in this photo https://t.co/8d9euiCof3
— Mathew kingwill (@matkingwill) June 5, 2017
Conducting media interview before training; @BafanaBafana coach Stuart Baxter pic.twitter.com/YJ3OCw2ZWG
— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 6, 2017
At the training session at FNB Stadium; coach Stuart Baxter with his team pic.twitter.com/gDnjoxhzYC
— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 6, 2017