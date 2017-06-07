News

EXTRA TIME: Ajax Cape Town youth beat Real Madrid

Goal.com
Yes, it's the clash of the two junior teams but it's a great result for the Cape Town side.

Young Ajax beat Real Madrid 2-0 to finish third at the ICGT Tournament (International Cor Groenewegen Toernooi) in Utgeest, near Amsterdam on Monday.

The goals came from Sonwabile Mfecane and 15-year-old Oswin Appollis for Duncan Crowie’s team. 

 





