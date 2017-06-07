Yes, it's the clash of the two junior teams but it's a great result for the Cape Town side.

EXTRA TIME: Ajax Cape Town youth beat Real Madrid

Young Ajax beat Real Madrid 2-0 to finish third at the ICGT Tournament (International Cor Groenewegen Toernooi) in Utgeest, near Amsterdam on Monday.

The goals came from Sonwabile Mfecane and 15-year-old Oswin Appollis for Duncan Crowie’s team.



Thank You for all the support out in the Netherlands over the past 2 weeks #UrbanWarriors #YoungAjax pic.twitter.com/Qxj7IPce87 — Ajax Cape Town (@ajaxcapetown) June 5, 2017



: #YoungAjax singing proved a massive hit in the Netherlands

Awesome stuff boys! #OurYouthOurFuture pic.twitter.com/QUcsKOrJLA

— Ajax Cape Town (@ajaxcapetown) June 6, 2017



Congratulations to the trio of Luthando Mateza,Renaldo Leaner and Tashreeq Matthews for being included in the ICGT Team of the Tournament pic.twitter.com/JgXU79srQB — Ajax Cape Town (@ajaxcapetown) June 6, 2017