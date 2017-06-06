Kenyan Premier League leaders Gor Mahia defeated their counterparts Jang'ombe from Zanzibar 2-0 to progress to the semis of the Super Cup.

Super Cup: Kagere double sees Gor Mahia through to semis

A second half brace by Meddie Kagere was all Gor Mahia needed to down Zanzibar's outfit Jang'ombe in the ongoing Super Cup tournament taking place in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Despite missing the services of key players, goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch, captain Musa Mohammed, Earnest Wendo, Karim Nizigiyimana, Jean Baptiste, Godffrey Kizito, K'Ogalo still managed to strong side that looked capable of making this match a walk in the pack.

Gor Mahia could have started the match better considering the team fielded experienced players in Harun Shakava, Francis Kahata and Meddie Kagere. But the visitors led by captain Ruga Hasham looked composed earlier on, as their counterparts from Kenya took time to settle.

The Zanzibar league leaders could have taken the lead through Abdi Kassim and later Khamis Musa with Gor Mahia finding their footing, but indecisiveness cost them the opportunity. But it was a wake up call for the fifteen times Kenyan champions, who created chances of their own, with Meddie Kagere and Timothy Otieno coming close.

However, no side managed to get an opener in the first 45 minutes, with chances not taken. After the break, it was the Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno's side that came back strongly controlling the proceedings from defense all the way to the front.

Jang'ombe was pinned in their half as Gor Mahia showed their superiority. The Kenyan side went ahead twenty minutes after the break. Kenneth Muguna found himself with acres of space, and crossed the ball for Kagere to head it past Ruga Hasham, who was unhappy with Said Ibrahim's marking.

The rising Gor Mahia continued pressing even after the first goal, and a few minutes to full time, they were awarded a penalty which was calmly slotted in by Kagere. The result ensures Gor Mahia joins AFC Leopards and Yanga in the semis. The first two sides will face each other in the first semi with K'Ogalo facing either Simba or Nakuru All Stars.

Gor Mahia XI: 1. Peter Odhiambo, 14. Innocent Wafula, 4. Wellington Ochieng, 12. Joash Onyango, 18. Haron Shakava, 30. Philemon Otieno, 10. Kenneth Muguna, 8. Francis Kahata, 17. Timothy Otieno, 22. Meddie Kagere, 33. Mike Simiyu.

Sub: 16. Shaban Odhoji, 15. Bernard Odhiambo, 11. Amos Nondi, 27. Anthony Mbugua, 26. Teddy Osok, 28. Oliver Maloba, 25. George Odhiambo, 21. John Ndirangu, 19. Jeconiah Uyog.