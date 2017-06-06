Ivorian midfielder Jean Michael Seri is a reported target of top European sides after his impressive campaign with Ligue 1 side Nice.

Arsenal, Barca and Roma chase Ivorian midfielder Seri

The diminutive midfielder is a top target of Serie A runners-up AS Roma and Premier League side, Arsenal who are looking to bolster their midfield.

He is also a secondary target of Spanish giants Barcelona.

The Catalan side have earmarked him should their pursuit of Paris-Saint Germain’s Italy international Marco Verratti prove unsuccessful.

Seri was impressive throughout the season for Les Aiglons and helped them to a third-place finish, contributing seven goals and nine assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

Reports emerging out of Italy though have suggested that Roma had their first bid for the 26-year-old turned down by Nice whilst Arsene Wenger is rumoured to have met with Seri’s representative.

PSG are also in the running for the Grand-Bereby born, seemingly as a direct replacement for Verratti.

It remains uncertain however if Roma are chasing Seri as a replacement for Mohamed Salah who is wanted by Liverpool.

Seri featured for Cote d'Ivoire in their 5-0 hammering by Netherlands on Sunday and is expected to feature again in a 2019 Nations Cup qualifiers against Guinea on Friday.