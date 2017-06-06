AFC Leopards bundled out Singida United from SportPesa Super Cup on post match penalties, after the two sides had settled to a one all draw in regular time.

AFC Leopards midfielder happy to progress!

It was the Kenyan side that had to come from behind and level matters after starting the match on a low note. With Yanga next on the table for the thirteen times Kenyan champions, midfielder Duncan Otieno has his eyes set on the finals.

Romanian coach links up with AFC Leopards in Tanzania

"The match against Singida was tough, we faced a team with good players who played really well from the first whistle. After we conceded we had to work extra harder and I feel we could have finished the match in regular time but we did not take our chances, but we are happy to move to the next stage," Otieno told Goal.

"The match against Yanga will be tough, that is for sure, but we are looking forward to grace the final."

Yanga defeated Tusker 5-3 on post match penalties to progress to the semi-finals.