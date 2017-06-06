Christian Eriksen acknowledges that not many turn Barcelona down, but he is planning to stay at Tottenham for at least two more years.

'Not many say no to Barcelona' - Eriksen determined to reach the top, but planning Spurs stay

The Denmark international has seen his stock rise over recent years with his exploits in the Premier League.

Now regarded as one of the finest playmakers in Europe – with few able to match his numbers when it comes to assists and chances created – he is drawing admiring glances from afar.

Eriksen's agent talks Barca rumours

He has, however, helped Tottenham to become title challengers in England and, with a long-term contract signed in September 2016, sees no reason why he should leave White Hart Lane for Camp Nou or anywhere else.

Eriksen told Ekstra Bladet on his future: “I still have a contract with Tottenham for a few more years.

“There are always rumours about footballers.”

He added on the Barca links, having taken in a trial with the Liga giants before linking up with Ajax as a teenager: “I was there at one point, and it was not very good.

“Barcelona are a great club. I don’t think there are many who say no to Barcelona.

“In the future I see myself at the highest level. That's what I dream about.

Janssen: I need to keep mouth shut

“It can be about two to three years. It may be in another club or it could be Tottenham if we have come all the way up.”

Eriksen contributed 12 goals to the Spurs cause in 2016-17, along with 15 assists in Premier League competition.

He has now spent four seasons in north London, making 179 appearances as Spurs have forced their way into the Champions League and the title picture.