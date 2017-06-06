Ambitious Posta Rangers have signed striker Kennedy Otieno ‘Agogo’ as they bid to win Kenyan Premier League title.

Ambitious Posta Rangers nab striker from Western Stima

The club confirmed the signing of the forward on their official Facebook Page, with a caption, which read: “Kennedy Otieno 'Agogo' becomes our first catch in the June transfer window. He joins on a three year contract from Western Stima.”

The Mailmen under coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo are placed fourth on the table standings on 24 points, three behind joint leaders Gor Mahia and Tusker, after 13 round of matches, and there is genuine believe in Omollo’s camp that they can challenge the big boys for the gong.

As a result, the arrival of the burly ‘Agogo’, who is strong with his back on goal and can hold up play, Rangers are expected to be stronger and more dangerous upfront. Rangers lost their lead talisman of last term, Timothy Otieno, who returned to Gor Mahia after the expiry of his loan spell.