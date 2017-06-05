AFC Leopards qualified for the semi-finals of Super Cup tournament after they beat Singida United 5-4 on post match penalties at Uhuru Stadium in Tanzania.

Super Cup: AFC Leopards through to semi-finals in Tanzania

Both teams were tied 1-1 at normal time. Ingwe will now face the winner between Yanga and Tusker, who lock horns in another quarter final, Group ‘B’ match later on Monday. In the evenly contested match, Leopards, under assistant coach Denis Kitambi, were pegged back in the first half when Kuntinyu Tafadzwa neatly headed in beating Ingwe custodian Gabriel Andika.

Undeterred Leopards fought back to level through Vincent Oburu’s neat shot after being put through by a long range pass from the dreadlocked playmaker Allan Kateregga. Leopards, Tusker, Gor Mahia and Nakuru All Stars are representing Kenyan in the eight-nation team competition.

AFC Leopards: Gabriel Andika, Dennis Sikhayi, Joshua Mawira, Abdallah Salim, Marcus Abwao, Duncan Otieno, Harun Nyakha, Bernard Mang'oli (captain), Whyonne Isuza, Vincent Oburu and Gilbert Fiamenyo.

Subs: Ian Otieno, Mike Kibwage, Yakubu Ramadhan, Andrew Tololwa, Samwel Ndung'u, Marsellus Ingoti, Paul Kiongera.

Singida United: Said Lubawa, Hassan Dumba, Salum Chuku, Roland Msonjo, Elisha Muroiwa, Kenny Ally, Wisdom Mtasa, Tafadzwa Kutinyu, Atupele Green, Simbarashe Nhivi and Emmanuel Shango.

Subs: Robert Jacton, Juma Kennedy, Yusuph Kagoma, Salum Kipaga, Nizar Khalfan, Sumbi Elinyesia, Mohammed Titi and Adrian Banana.