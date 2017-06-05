Chemelil Sugar head coach Abdallah Juma has decried the loss of key players Willis Ouma and Hillary Echesa.

Chemelil Sugar coach bemoans loss of key players

Speaking to Goal on Monday, the former Kenya Commercial Bank and Thika United coach said that the two have since left the club and he is sourcing for their replacements. It is believed that Echesa has already signed for Sofapaka.

Tusker captain Situma: The day I nearly quit football

Centre-back Ouma and veteran midfielder Echesa have been instrumental for the sugar millers and Abdallah believes that an aggressive approach in the transfer market will help him plug the hole they have left. “The two have officially parted ways with the club. What we need to do is to get replacements."

The outspoken coach also revealed that he will be making six signings as he bid to get the sugar millers punching equal to their weight. “I want to sign six players; a full back, a central defender, two wide attackers and two strikers. By tomorrow (Tuesday) we should have come up with a complete list of those, who are leaving."

Tusker to reinforce squad with three new signings

Chemelil have not impressed in the first leg garnering a measly 17 points out of a possible 39 after 13 round of matches, which has let them placed at position 11 on the log.