Ronaldo's son shows he's a chip off the old block

Cristiano Ronaldo was the star for Real Madrid in the Champions League final, but his son stole the show during a trophy parade on Sunday.

VIDEO: Ronaldo's son showcases dazzling footwork during Madrid's Champions League celebration

A deadly double from the Portuguese forward in Cardiff on Saturday helped the Blancos to ease past Juventus 4-1 and make history by becoming the first side to defend the crown in its current format.

Cristiano Jr was among those to take to the field to savour the moment with his father, and he was back in the spotlight as Madrid took in a victory celebration in the Spanish capital 24 hours later.

As Zinedine Zidane’s side basked in continental glory at Santiago Bernabeu, Ronaldo’s son showed that he is a chip off the old block with some dazzling footwork and a neat finish.

Cristiano Jr will turn seven on June 17 and is already showing signs that he could follow in the footsteps of his illustrious father.

Ronaldo often posts videos on social media of his son’s exploits, with the art of goal-scoring clearly running in the family.

It is that skill set which has the current holder of the Ballon d’Or the odds-on favourite to defend that title in 2017, with records continuing to tumble around him.

Madrid’s Champions League success owed much to their talismanic forward, with Ronaldo netting hat-tricks at the quarter-final and semi-stage stage before bagging a brace in the final.

He is the only man to have broken the 100-goal barrier in the competition, with the target now found 406 times in just 394 appearances for the Blancos.