Ronaldo 'likes' mocking image of Messi & Ballon d'Or

Having scored twice to seal Champions League glory for Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo can probably be forgiven for enjoying himself a little.

The Portugal captain sported a new look at Madrid's celebrations on Sunday in the Spanish capital, and even joined in when Blancos supporters sang that he should win the Ballon d'Or.

And the former Manchester United man seems to be very confident of his chances of equalling Lionel Messi's record of five Ballon d'Ors come the end of the year if his social media activity is anything to go by.

One Ronaldo fan put together a photoshopped image of Messi handing his great rival the most illustrious individual prize in world football, and it has not gone unnoticed by Ronaldo himself.

Eagle-eyed users soon realised that Ronaldo had 'liked' the image, though there has been no reaction from Messi as yet!

Only time will tell whether the image comes to fruition when the award is handed out in December.