MLS Review: Sounders edge Dynamo, nine-man Orlando holds on for draw

The Seattle Sounders overcame the Houston Dynamo in MLS action Sunday, while a nine-man Orlando City side earned a draw against the Chicago Fire.

A 69th-minute header from Will Bruin proved to be enough for Brian Schmetzer's Sounders to record a 1-0 win over the Dynamo at CenturyLink Field.

Bruin got on the end of a Cristian Roldan cross from the right to head in at the back post against his former club.

The result lifted the defending champions into sixth in the Western Conference, while Houston missed a chance to return to the top and remains two points behind first-place Sporting Kansas City.

Orlando held on for a 0-0 draw against Chicago despite being reduced to nine men.

Rafael Ramos saw red just 26 minutes into his first game of the season, though the decision appeared harsh for a clumsy foul.

Former AC Milan midfielder Antonio Nocerino was also sent off, shown a red card for a studs-up challenge in the 66th minute.

But Chicago — second in the Eastern Conference and a point clear of Orlando — was unable to find a winner, with Matt Polster hitting the woodwork twice in additional time.