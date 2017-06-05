Following their shock 4-2 defeat to Mbabane Swallows last week, Stars were eager to get their tournament back on track by snatching at least a point away to CS Sfaxien.

CS Sfaxien 3-0 Platinum Stars: Hoffman howler sums up Dikwena's defensive showing

They were faced with an uphill task against the three-time Caf Confederation Cup champions Sfaxien in their own backyard.

Cavin Johnson fielded a strong squad by recalling the tried, with Bonginkosi Ntuli, Robert Ng'ambi, TintswaloTshabalala and Siyabonga Zulu all making the starting XI.

After struggling to weather the storm, the home side took the lead 12 minutes into the first half when Kingsley Sokari’s shot was aided into goal by Steven Hoffman.

Rattled by the early goal, Dikwena looked for a way back and Ng'ambi went close with a stunning shot from the edge of the box moments later as they battled to get a grip on the clash.

They were dealt a blow when Siyabonga Zulu gave away a penalty which Allou Niang comfortably converted in the 24th minute.

The home side, spurred on by a sizeable home crowd, was done yet as they continued pushing forward for more goals and showed no mercy on the hapless South African side.

They managed to find numerous spaces in and around the defensive frames of Dikwena's goal and the visitors were at times lucky not to concede more goals before the interval.

Sfaxien continued from where they left off at the start of the second half after Sokari nearly grabbed his brace, only for Siphamandla Mlilo to clear the ball off the line.

They finally got their third when Hanachi headed past Hoffman after 53 minutes with Stars defence in sixes and sevens.

With the lead intact, the home side kept their foot on the ground amidst a few half-chances the visitors created on the night.

Ntuli produced the best out of goalkeeper Ramirez from inside the box as his attempt was brilliantly dealt with by the Sfaxien goalkeeper.

Hoffman was called into action five minutes from time, and he was equal to the task to deny Hanachi his brace, going down well to parry the ball around the post for a corner.

It didn’t matter at all though as Sfaxien registered a comfortable win to move top of Group B.